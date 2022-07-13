ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC abortion providers file lawsuit challenging 6-week abortion ban

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjGny_0geexwm200

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina abortion providers have filed another lawsuit to challenge the state’s six-week abortion ban.

This lawsuit, filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic and two physicians, comes less than a month after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion.

Abortion providers have asked a state trial court to block the law on the grounds that it violates South Carolinians’ constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster said, “The governor is confident that the law is constitutionally sound and will prevail in court, and he will defend it every step of the way – just like he’s done in federal court.”

Plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order that would prevent enforcement of Senate Bill 1 and immediately allow abortion providers in South Carolina to resume abortion services after six weeks of pregnancy.

A spokesperson from the SC Attorney General’s Office said, “We expected this legal challenge. As we always do, we will defend the state’s laws.”

