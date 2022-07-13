ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

By Brandon Tester
 2 days ago
Carnie Hedgepeth (Beaufort County Emergency Services photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June.

“Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”

Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director. His family has been sharing updates through the Facebook page of Arthur Christian Church, where Carnie is a pastor, as well as through the Beaufort County Emergency Services Page.

“Carnie continues to cope well with his infection and the antibiotics have kept his fever to a minimum,” the latest update continues. “Physical and occupational therapists also began working with Carnie yesterday, with the focus on stimulating muscle movement and maintaining flexibility through various stretches and exercises.”

The Hedgepeth family is evaluating neurological rehabilitation facilities and making other plans for Carnie’s future medical care.

