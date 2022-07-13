ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mayflower Estates Home is The Perfect Location For The Estate Sale of The Century

By Candy Evans
 2 days ago
July 13, 2022 | Candy Evans | 1 Comment | Estate Sales. When Landon Smith first saw his client’s contents for the sale he was being consulted for, he panicked: This was no routine estate sale. He had never seen so many designer shoes in one person’s home,...

This Lovely Lake Park Estates Home Is Ready for Your Expert Touch

As some of our East Dallas-dwelling CandysDirt.com team will tell you, Lake Park Estates is one of those neighborhoods that used to be a well-kept secret. Tucked between Garland Road, E. Lake Highlands Drive, and just across the street from Buckner Blvd., people flocked to this popular enclave of midcentury homes when they discovered they could live near White Rock Lake and not pay $1 million-plus.
Condos for Sale in Kennedale, TX

For results, try to expand your search area or browse all real estate listings in Tarrant County. No listings available in Kennedale. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Tarrant County:
The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

Word to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright delightful demand a double-take. So crank up that nav system (and the AC), buckle up, and be prepared to brake for beauty.
First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
All The Wright Moves: WrightHouse Group Joins Ebby Halliday Realtors

The WrightHouse Group, one of Dallas’ most-respected residential real estate teams, has joined the Lakewood | Lake Highlands Office of Ebby Halliday Realtors. “We are excited to welcome the WrightHouse Group to the Ebby family,” says Chris Kelly, President and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies. “They offer extensive experience and an incredibly strong work ethic – all with a humble, down-to-earth approach. Collectively, the WrightHouse Group has successfully closed over 1,400 residential real estate transactions for their valued clients.”
Historic Oak Cliff Church Revived As Art And Community Space

A new art and community space in Oak Cliff is not yet open for business, but that didn’t stop the proprietors from offering a sneak peak at what is to come. On Saturday, July 9, the Oak Cliff Assembly opened the doors of the former Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church to anyone willing to sign a safety waiver for an art show featuring 41 local artists.
Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
80-year-old shingle factory in West Dallas to shut down

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas mother just wanted a cleaner environment to raise her children. Tonight, nearly a year after that mother renewed long standing concerns about pollution from an 80-year-old shingle factory down the street, she got her wish. Now that factory has announced it's shutting down. West Dallas residents have long complained about smell and air quality from this shingle factory. But those complaints got nowhere until one woman started a campaign that shows anyone how to take on an environmental nuisance and win. Janie Cisneros never left the quiet West Dallas street she grew up on that's only a few feet away...
A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

