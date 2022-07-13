ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Center, MN

Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake

By Jake Rinehart
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A 60-year-old Le Center man was injured when the hang glider he was operating crashed on Clear Lake in Lexington Township...

www.keyc.com

