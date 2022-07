NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fight to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024 is not over. Councilman Robert Swope told us Friday he plans to refile BL2022 1349 next week to be heard at the Aug. 2nd Metro Council meeting after this information came to us after a GOP panel recommended Milwaukee as the host city for the convention.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO