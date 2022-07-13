ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cam Rogers on The Open, LIV vs PGA, Tiger at St Andrews + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf analyst Cam Rogers joins The Drive to discuss the latest in golf, The Open at St Andrews, LIV vs PGA, Tiger in...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
espn700sports.com

RSL vs ATL UTD: Highlights, Interviews + more

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah’s Rose Bowl Bid May Have Saved The Football Program

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has grown up quite a bit from its days in the WAC and Mountain West with a Rose Bowl berth this past year. That uplifting of the program could be what ultimately helps the Utes be in a good position with USC and UCLA off to the Big Ten and the Pac-12 in limbo.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Phil Steele’s Thoughts On Utah, Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- College football is just around the corner which means it’s time to talk to the experts about their prognostications for the season. There is no analyst better than Phil Steele, who took time out of his day to talk to Unrivaled about Utah, and how they fit into the latest round of conference realignment.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Pga#Liv#Tiger#Athletics#Utes Game Day#Cectv#The Sun News
ABC4

Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City. After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Oregon Ducks TE Spencer Webb Dies At Age 22 Following Tragic Accident

SALT LAKE CITY – Devastating news coming out of Eugene as Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb passed away at age 22 following a tragic accident on Wednesday. Spencer Webb was entering his junior season with Oregon. According to officials, Webb fell on rock slides and hit his head. The accident happened on the slides west of Triangle Lake, which is located about 35 miles west of Oregon’s campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Massive new Salt Lake City food hall set to open doors

It’s been several years in the works, but this week sees the impressive new Woodbine Foodhall & Tavern unlock the doors; well the front ones to be precise. July 13th is the opening date for the 21+ only bar area. You can find this up front, replete with rooftop patio (see below).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

This Utah city was named one of TIME’s ‘Greatest Places’ to visit in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022. These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Excessive heat and storm potential for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’ll be another day of storm potential and extreme heat.  The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather. Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but the valleys […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy