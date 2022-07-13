ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral businesses recovering following late night burglary

By Elisia Alonso
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Storefronts along Del Prado Boulevard are replacing glass doors after someone burglarized an electric repair shop.

The burglary happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning at the Computer Liquidation Store.

The owner says the thief stole $200 from a cash register, but didn’t take any product.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking into the store through the front door. Shattered glass made an entrance for the person to get in.

A neighboring pet store was also vandalized, but nothing was reportedly taken.

Cape Coral police say whoever did this will face burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to report it to Cape Coral police.

