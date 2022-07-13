ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Telford woman flees from traffic stop, crashes into telephone pole

By Ben Gilliam
 2 days ago
Photo: Washington County Detention Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Telford woman is facing felony charges after police say she fled from a traffic stop while in possession of drugs.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies stopped Angela Clark on Monday before she fled from the scene. The initial cause of the stop was not released.

Due to reportedly minor injuries sustained in the crash, Clark was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. (Photo/Washington County Detention Center)

Less than two minutes later, the release said, officers found Clark crashed into a telephone pole on Bugaboo Springs Road.

Clark has been charged with Felony Evading Arrest, Driving on Revoked License (multiple offenses), Speeding, Schedule II Drug Possession and violation of Financial Responsibility laws with more charges pending.

