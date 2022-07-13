ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nice Thursday, additional rain chances to follow

By Steven Diana
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a warm and breezy Wednesday with a few showers and storms in northern Indiana during the day. A solid Thursday is ahead before we gradually turn the muggy meter back up and work in more rain chances. Wednesday night: A couple of stray...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Northeast Indiana farms feel effects of excessive rainfall

HARLAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Recent excessive rainfall in Northeast Indiana is causing stress to crops. Imagine walking out of an air-conditioned room into the 90 degree heat. That shock is how Agronomist Greg Kneubuhler describes the impact. “There were some areas upwards of six, seven even ten inches of rain....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Nearly half of Indiana in a moderate drought

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been an abnormally dry summer for Indiana. We’re now at the half way point through meteorological summer. Let’s check in on our drought status so far!. Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana. 79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gas Buddy reports say Indiana gas prices see second highest drop in the nation

INDIANAPOLIS — There is good news for Hoosiers looking to travel for vacation. Gas prices are on the decline in Indiana. “The fall we are seeing related to gas prices has a lot to do with the price of oil,” said Lisa Wall, senior manager of Communications with AAA Hoosier Motor Club. “The price of oil continues to decline, which is helping offset the increase in demand seen around Fourth of July holiday.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Martha Latta, Stomping Ground, Sunday Afternoon Housewife, Lanters Foundation, Inc.

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Martha Latta, the owner of Stomping Ground, creator and printer of the Sunday Afternoon Housewife brand of State Pride and Social Justice tee shirts, and Co-Executive director of Lanterns Foundation, Inc., the non-profit which organizes the annual Feast of Lanterns Festival. They chat about organically starting a business versus having everything planned out, the one practice that is sure to put you out of business, and the positive returns of investing in your community. Learn more about our member Stomping Ground at https://www.stompinggroundindy.com/. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE
WKYC

OSHP, six neighboring state highway patrols issue warning to drivers: Move Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features previous coverage of OSHP enforcing "Move Over" from our sister station WTOL. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the state trooper forces of Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Indiana, are taking part in an enforcement initiative aimed at delivering drivers a simple message: Move Over.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatzup.com

Whatzup Pick: St. Joe Pickle Festival

If you are a pickle fan, or even if you only kind of like them, St. Joe is where you will want to be July 14-16 for the 26th annual Famous St. Joe Pickle Festival, located in downtown St. Joe, about 20 miles northeast of Fort Wayne. When you get...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man missing from Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a missing 71-year-old man from southwestern Indiana. Stephen Glaser was last seen in Evansville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Evansville is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Police say Glaser is in extreme danger...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE-TV

Cities with fastest growing home prices in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 cities and towns in IN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $154,128 over the last 12 months.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

ISP: Semi overturns on WB I-465 after driver falls asleep at wheel

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police says a traffic jam on the north side happened after a sleeping semi driver overturned into a ditch on westbound I-465. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on I-465 between Ditch Road and Township Line Road. INDOT said two lanes were blocked and to expect a four-hour closure.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP responds to I-70 closure after crash involving multiple vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a tweet at 2 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at the 27 mile marker westbound. That’s four miles east of the Brazil exit on State Road 59.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

Hoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher in the percentage of households with multiple fridges — Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data. The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year,...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Pipe lining projects begin July 20 on U.S. 20

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Contractors will begin two pipe lining projects on U.S. 20 on July 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. Pipe lining will take place just west of the U.S. 20/31 bypass and S.R. 23 interchange. The right outside shoulder and lane of westbound U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

The Indiana gas tax, explained

Hoosiers are paying a record 80.4 cents per gallon in gas taxes this month, among the highest in the nation. After a failure to pass a temporary suspension of state gas taxes in the legislature, some legislators say they want to address the issue again in the July 25 special session.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy