Nice Thursday, additional rain chances to follow

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Martha Latta, the owner of Stomping Ground, creator and printer of the Sunday Afternoon Housewife brand of State Pride and Social Justice tee shirts, and Co-Executive director of Lanterns Foundation, Inc., the non-profit which organizes the annual Feast of Lanterns Festival. They chat about organically starting a business versus having everything planned out, the one practice that is sure to put you out of business, and the positive returns of investing in your community. Learn more about our member Stomping Ground at https://www.stompinggroundindy.com/. Thanks for listening!
Comments / 0