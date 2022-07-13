ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lehkonen Signs Five-Year Extension With the Avalanche

By Melissa Boyd
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestricted free agent Artturi Lehkonen has signed a five-year extension with the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup last month. The contract runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million. The Avalanche have also brought back Valeri Nichushkin and Josh Manson...

thehockeywriters.com

