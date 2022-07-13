ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Through seven hearings this summer, the House Jan. 6 panel has maintained two consistent themes: Donald Trump’s stubborn resistance to advisers who told him that Joe Biden won the election, and the former president’s role in inciting the Capitol insurrection. Each hearing has...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Steve Bannon might finally go to jail. We can hope.

For years, Steve Bannon has been ripping holes in America's democratic institutions - demonizing the press, spreading lies and hatred of immigrants, revving up an insurrection, flouting the law. Until now, he's always gotten away with it. Indicted on a charge of defrauding donors to a private group that claimed...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Eugene Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Petition calling for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas impeachment has more than 1 million signatures

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mr Thomas has come under fire for his support of the the court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, paving the way for women to lose their right to end a pregnancy in nearly half the country. He has further infuriated Americans in his concurring opinion by saying the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell." Those cases deal with Americans' fundamental right to privacy, due process, and equal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Baker Who Refused to Serve Lesbians Sees Penalty Cut After SCOTUS Ruling

A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election Law#White House
SFGate

Trump supporter charged with fraud in what he said was politically motivated arson at his home

When Denis Vladmirovich Molla told authorities that his camper was set on fire and his garage defaced, the Minnesota man said that whoever carried out the attack was motivated by the "Trump 2020" flag he had displayed from his vehicle. As pictures circulated of a vandalized garage door in September 2020 that was spray-painted with "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an anarchy symbol, Molla collected thousands of dollars for the reported arson through his insurance company and online donations from sympathetic Trump supporters who denounced the politically motivated attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
abovethelaw.com

Praying With Supreme Court Justices And Then Cited By A Supreme Court Justice. Hmmmmm....

Rolling Stone details the conversation between Nienaber and the livestreamer:. [Nienaber] spoke to a livestreamer who goes by Connie IRL, seemingly unaware she was being recorded. “You actually pray with the Supreme Court justices?” the livestreamer asked. “I do,” Nienaber said. “They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them.” She did not specify which justices prayed with her, but added with a chortle, “Some of them don’t!” The livestreamer then asked if Nienaber ministered to the justices in their homes or at her office. Neither, she said. “We actually go in there.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy