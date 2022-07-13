ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Arvada fire crews 'in good spirits' while fighting TX wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMsUk_0geewj0g00

Fire Crews From Arvada Are Helping To Fight Fires In Texas 00:23

Arvada Fire recognized it's crew in Texas fighting wildfires. The crew is in the second week of it's deployment, and the fourth crew that Arvada Fire has sent to Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOufF_0geewj0g00
Arvada firefighters in Texas. Arvada Fire

There are numerous fires burning across the state. Firefighters are also battling high heat. Temperatures are well north of 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtfXc_0geewj0g00
Wildfires burning in Texas Arvada Fire

Arvada Fire said that it's firefighters are doing saw work and setting backfires, and honing a variety of wildland skills. It also said that the crew is in good spirits.

Comments / 0

 

