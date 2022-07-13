Rangers Recall A.J. Alexy, Josh Sborz

RHP Joe Barlow placed on IL, LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves ahead of Wednesday night’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics:

· RHP A.J. Alexy (#62) recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

· RHP Josh Sborz (#66) recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

· RHP Joe Barlow placed on 15-day Injured List with right index finger blister.

· LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

· RHP Jonathan Hernández injury rehabilitation assignment transferred from Round Rock (AAA) to Frisco (AA).

Alexy, 24, will be available in the bullpen tonight and he is seeking his first action with the Rangers this season. He has spent the entire campaign at Round Rock, going 4-3 with a 6.43 ERA (50 ER/70.0 IP) over 18 games/14 starts. He has pitched in relief in 4 of his last 5 appearances for the Express, going 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP) in bullpen outings, posting one walk against 11 strikeouts. Alexy last pitched in a relief appearance on Sunday vs. Albuquerque (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 14 pitches/10 strikes). He went 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA over 5 games/4 starts for Texas in 2021, his MLB debut.

Sborz has no record with an 8.71 ERA (10 ER/10.1 IP) over 10 relief appearances spanning five stints with Texas: Opening Day-May 1, May 8, May 12-19, June 7, and June 26-July 4. His last outing with Texas was on June 26 vs. Washington. He has served as the 27th man for each of the Rangers' two doubleheaders this season. Sborz has also made 15 appearances with Round Rock this season: 1-0, one save, 0.49 ERA (2 R-1 ER/18.1 IP), 8 walks, 26 strikeouts. His last outing for the Express came on Sunday vs. Albuquerque: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 23 pitches/11 strikes.

Barlow pitched in the 8th inning in Tuesday night’s loss to Oakland. He has gone 3-1 with a career-high 13 saves and a 3.26 ERA (11 ER/30.1 IP) over 30 relief appearances with the Rangers this season, and he ranks 10th in the American League in saves. The first date that Barlow would be eligible to return to the active roster is July 28.

Allard has pitched in relief in each of the past 2 games. He is 0-2 with one save and an 8.47 ERA over 9 relief outings with the Rangers spanning five stints in 2022: Opening Day-April 30, May 11, June 3-15, and July 6-9. The left-hander has spent the balance of the season at Triple-A, going 1-1 with a 4.21 ERA (12 ER/25.2 IP) and 11 walks/33 strikeouts in 7 games/starts.

Hernández has spent the entire season on the 60-day Injured List since having ‘Tommy John’ ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow on April 12, 2021. He has made 15 relief appearances with Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehabilitation assignment since the start of June, going 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA (6 ER/13.1 IP).

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers still have 39 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Mitch Garver, Jonathan Hernández, Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.