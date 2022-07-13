ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The powerhouse Samsung Frame TV is nearly $500 off during Prime Day—but not for much longer

By Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
The Samsung Frame TV is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Amazon / Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over, but you still have time to snag a great deal on a great looking TV.

At first glance, the Samsung Frame looks like it could belong in an art gallery. That’s because this QLED TV displays a crisp 4K resolution when you want to watch—and can blend in with your home decor when you turn it off. What makes it even prettier? During Prime Day 2022, the 55-inch version is on sale for $980 , nearly $500 off its everyday price.

“I never wanted a TV in the living room because they're just not very decorative. The Frame changed my mind about that,” says Sarah Kovac , Reviewed’s editor, accessibility and Frame owner. She’s especially fond of its ability to showcase images or selected artwork while in screensaver mode. “I love that I can display my own photos or classical pieces via a very affordable subscription. Several people have just thought it was a large, framed painting.”

This makes it pose as a nice piece in your living room rather than function as a bulky, out-of-place eyesore in your home. The Frame comes complete with customizable bezels, so it can fit in with brown, white, and even brick interiors. But don’t be fooled by its beautiful exterior into thinking it’s just for decorative purposes: It has all the functionality of any modern TV. The Frame supports internet services with access to YouTube and other streaming platforms and comes with built-in Alexa as well.

But you’ll have to hurry if you want to save. With Amazon Prime Day 2022 nearing an end, 30% off the Samsung Frame and other TV deals end tonight.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The powerhouse Samsung Frame TV is nearly $500 off during Prime Day—but not for much longer

