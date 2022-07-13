ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down—but only for a few more hours

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Prime Day 2022 is about to come to a close but the deals aren't done yet. While we've seen discounts on blenders to bedding and more, the down jacket from Orolay dipping to 49% off is a welcomed item that's going straight into our basket.

Despite it being 90 degrees in Boston today, our team can't look away from a good deal and right now that deal is in the form of Amazon's most popular jacket, the Orolay down jacket.

This "Oprah Approved" jacket is no stranger to us here at Reviewed, which garnered high ratings from Amazon reviewers as well as our own team due to its quality and overall warmth.

