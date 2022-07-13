ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Math Corps brings learning into summer

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcV5K_0geewK8d00

When the clock strikes 8:30 on this July morning, students file into University Hall on the campus of the University of Toledo.

These students are not your typical students.

They are taking time out of their summers to improve their math skills at Math Corps, a “camp” the university is offering for the first time this year.

Math Corps was founded in 1992 at Wayne State University with the intended goal of teaching math to underprivileged students through bringing together the efforts of middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students. The curriculum is tailored to the students, which can be anything from foundations of algebra to infinite fractions.

Thirty years later, the organization has branched out into suburban Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia. Funda Gultepe, a professor in the University of Toledo's math and statistics department, brought the program to Toledo for 2022, which runs Monday through Thursday until Aug. 5.

“We do not care what math level these kids are at,” she said, of the students, who are mostly from Toledo Public Schools. “Some are getting As during the year and some are getting Fs, but after the pandemic, everyone is behind. I get calls from concerned parents all the time. They are very worried but that is why these kids are here.”

She said she wanted to bring the program to Toledo because of its proven track record of success in improving test scores in other cities, and out of a concern for keeping students busy in the summer when they could easily be off getting into trouble.

“All these kids have a lot of potential,” Ms. Gultepe said. “We just need to discover and unlock that potential.”

The group of pupils is divided into four teams, each of which is led by a college student. There are 26 middle schoolers and 14 high schoolers in the 2022 incarnation of the Math Corps. Initially, organizers wanted to do a six-week program with 40 middle schoolers and 20 high schoolers, but they are chalking up the slightly lower than expected totals to the newness of the program.

Over the course of the program each student will take two types of classes, one at the elementary or basic level, and one at a higher level. Ms. Gultepe calls these “broccoli” and “ice cream” courses, respectively. The “broccoli” courses have regular homework and a quiz at the end of every week.

“The ice cream classes are just to glimpse ideas and trigger the students’ brains,” Ms. Gultepe said, mentioning that one of the “ice cream” courses teaches discrete math, logic, and counting, to set students up for computer science concepts.

Students then do a more fun activity such as a group math game as they wind down their day.

Cyrus Koogan, a sophomore at the University of Toledo studying mechanical engineering, is one of the student leaders. As a graduate of Waite High School, Mr. Koogan was interested in the chance to give back to the community, which is something he is passionate about.

“I was really just looking for a summer job and I found this online and thought it sounded really cool,” Mr, Koogan said of his current gig. “At the interview was when I found out what it really is about. It is more than what I assumed was a camp for kids that excel at mathematics. There are some social justice components too which really got me. I am behind the goal of this program very much.”

Mr. Koogan, who oversees seven middle school students and four high school teaching assistants, said that math has a significance for him outside the classroom as well.

“It’s always been my favorite subject,” he said. “More than that, it has helped me develop problem-solving skills in every aspect of my life. It is the reason I am here today. If I do not know something, I am not one to give up when things are challenging. If a problem comes up, all the logical reasoning I use to get the solution comes from math.”

Ms. Gultepe feels similarly about the transformative power of math.

“We are keeping these kids inspired,” she said. “Sometimes in the summer, they are neglected and just out on the street and that we can help with.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledocitypaper.com

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic offers assistance

That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic. a nonprofit organization, exists to provide free quality health care to the uninsured and underserved in North Toledo and the surrounding community. Since 2014, TNFHC has been providing care to area patients while encouraging wellness, health education and accessibility. Paul Chandler PA-C and Glenn Carlson...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Fewer teachers apply at Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG – Hiring issues are starting to hit the Perrysburg school district. “The number of candidates we are getting for certain positions is much, much less than what we had in the past,” Don Christie, executive director of human resources, said at Friday’s board of education meeting. “I think science is the perfect example. We had four applicants for a high science teacher position, whereas in the past we would have had 30 applicants for that position.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Superintendent Todd Cramer Resigns

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — After seven years with Maumee City Schools, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer will step down on July 29. Cramer was hired as assistant superintendent in the summer of 2015 and replaced Dr. Greg Smith as superintendent after Smith’s retirement in July of 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Local church to provide free meals to kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church is providing free meals to kids this summer. Gethsemane Christian Discipleship Church is providing free lunches for kids on the following dates and times:. Friday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Get a job with Jeep, pay starting at $17 per hour

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated video that aired on July 13, 2022. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are teaming up with Jeep manufacturing company Stellantis to host a job fair. The event will take place...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Kindergarten students riding the school bus with high schoolers and eventually being dropped off at that high school. That is the current plan in Sylvania schools for families in non-public, catholic schools. Some of those parents say that’s not a safe environment for kids as young...
SYLVANIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#College Student#Philadelphia#High School#University Hall#Math Corps#Wayne State University#Toledo Public Schools
WTOL 11

Toledo summer programs aimed at curbing youth violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has decided to host many camps across the city. Program organizers, parents and campers said the camps seem to be doing a good job of giving kids safe, fun and educational alternatives. The City Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Karen Ranney...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee City Schools superintendent announces resignation

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Maumee City Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer announced his resignation on Monday. “I have made a difficult professional and personal decision to resign as superintendent of Maumee City Schools so that I can return to the classroom as a professor at my alma mater, Bowling Green State University,” Dr. Cramer said. “I will have the opportunity to engage in work focused on developing and mentoring future school and community leaders.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Mail delivery halted for nearly a week in south Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo neighborhood was without mail delivery for about a week, after safety concerns for one of its mail carriers led the United States Postal Service to pause service. A letter went to residents in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive earlier this month, informing...
13abc.com

Toledo firefighter receives key to the city for life-saving heroics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo firefighter that made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball game in New York was honored with the key to the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented the honor to Myles Copeland Thursday. The Glass City Basketball Club was...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Native Courtney Krieger Named New Water Quality Associate

(PRESS RELEASE) The Ohio State University Fulton County Extension Office is pleased to announce Courtney Krieger as the Water Quality Extension Associate for Fulton, Lucas, and Williams counties. Courtney will be working on farmer demonstrations, research, and outreach with impacts on water quality. Courtney has an interest in manure management...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Small Business Saturday to take place at Ottawa Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Annual Social Butterfly Day for Small Business Owners is set to happen Saturday. Organizers say the event will take place on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Liz Pierson Shelter House at Ottawa Park. The event is free to the public...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

City of Toledo aims to fix water bill woes with new smart meter system

TOLEDO, Ohio — It might have happened to you. In the wake of COVID-19, Toledo city leaders say they sent out incorrect water bills to multiple Toledoans. "What happened is it threw off the estimation process for our billing system so we're putting out sometimes inaccurate estimations which is causing a lot of frustration for our customers," Ed Moore, Toledo's director of utilities, said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy