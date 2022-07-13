Math Corps brings learning into summer

When the clock strikes 8:30 on this July morning, students file into University Hall on the campus of the University of Toledo.

These students are not your typical students.

They are taking time out of their summers to improve their math skills at Math Corps, a “camp” the university is offering for the first time this year.

Math Corps was founded in 1992 at Wayne State University with the intended goal of teaching math to underprivileged students through bringing together the efforts of middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students. The curriculum is tailored to the students, which can be anything from foundations of algebra to infinite fractions.

Thirty years later, the organization has branched out into suburban Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia. Funda Gultepe, a professor in the University of Toledo's math and statistics department, brought the program to Toledo for 2022, which runs Monday through Thursday until Aug. 5.

“We do not care what math level these kids are at,” she said, of the students, who are mostly from Toledo Public Schools. “Some are getting As during the year and some are getting Fs, but after the pandemic, everyone is behind. I get calls from concerned parents all the time. They are very worried but that is why these kids are here.”

She said she wanted to bring the program to Toledo because of its proven track record of success in improving test scores in other cities, and out of a concern for keeping students busy in the summer when they could easily be off getting into trouble.

“All these kids have a lot of potential,” Ms. Gultepe said. “We just need to discover and unlock that potential.”

The group of pupils is divided into four teams, each of which is led by a college student. There are 26 middle schoolers and 14 high schoolers in the 2022 incarnation of the Math Corps. Initially, organizers wanted to do a six-week program with 40 middle schoolers and 20 high schoolers, but they are chalking up the slightly lower than expected totals to the newness of the program.

Over the course of the program each student will take two types of classes, one at the elementary or basic level, and one at a higher level. Ms. Gultepe calls these “broccoli” and “ice cream” courses, respectively. The “broccoli” courses have regular homework and a quiz at the end of every week.

“The ice cream classes are just to glimpse ideas and trigger the students’ brains,” Ms. Gultepe said, mentioning that one of the “ice cream” courses teaches discrete math, logic, and counting, to set students up for computer science concepts.

Students then do a more fun activity such as a group math game as they wind down their day.

Cyrus Koogan, a sophomore at the University of Toledo studying mechanical engineering, is one of the student leaders. As a graduate of Waite High School, Mr. Koogan was interested in the chance to give back to the community, which is something he is passionate about.

“I was really just looking for a summer job and I found this online and thought it sounded really cool,” Mr, Koogan said of his current gig. “At the interview was when I found out what it really is about. It is more than what I assumed was a camp for kids that excel at mathematics. There are some social justice components too which really got me. I am behind the goal of this program very much.”

Mr. Koogan, who oversees seven middle school students and four high school teaching assistants, said that math has a significance for him outside the classroom as well.

“It’s always been my favorite subject,” he said. “More than that, it has helped me develop problem-solving skills in every aspect of my life. It is the reason I am here today. If I do not know something, I am not one to give up when things are challenging. If a problem comes up, all the logical reasoning I use to get the solution comes from math.”

Ms. Gultepe feels similarly about the transformative power of math.

“We are keeping these kids inspired,” she said. “Sometimes in the summer, they are neglected and just out on the street and that we can help with.”