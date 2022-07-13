ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Health Officials Push For Oklahoma Children To Get COVID Vaccine Before Schools Starts

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMbjM_0geevuVe00

It's been almost a month since the CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, but they said few have received the shot.

The CDC said only 0.5% of kids under five have been vaccinated here in Oklahoma. That comes out to less than 2,000 kids.

With school right around the corner, the Oklahoma City County Health Department said kids are keeping them pretty busy, something they haven't experienced in years.

“Now that we're starting to come out of the pandemic, we're going to hopefully be able to get caught up with kids,” Stacee Hoye said.

Although offices are full of kids preparing for school, there aren't many kids under 5 getting vaccinated for COVID-19. In Oklahoma County it’s under 500 kids.

“The uptake has been lackluster. We need people to advantage of it and utilize it to protect their kids,” Phil Maytubby said.

OCCHD started offering the vaccine to children six months and older about a month ago. Phil Maytubby said this is enough time to encourage parents to look into this before the end of summer break.

“The kids have been a gap because they haven’t had vaccine available. That’s why we had so much disruption with daycares and with schools,” Maytubby said.

Maytubby said cases and hospitalizations are on the rise here in Oklahoma. He encourages families to look into safety precautions.

“We’ve been through this before a couple of times. Nothing is going to be different, we’re going to have disruption, because either the kids are going to be sick and guess what if the kids are sick the people have to stay home,” Maytubby said.

Appointments for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on the State Health Department's website.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Bryan County enters ‘high level’ for COVID-19 cases

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County is now experiencing high community levels of covid-19 cases, and a majority of other Texoma counties in Oklahoma remain at a medium level, there’s also an increase in hospitalizations within the health services. Omicron is still the main covid 19 variant health officials...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma could mask again amid COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climbing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dramatically increased in Oklahoma as cases continue to climb. OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma County, OK
Health
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Vaccines
KVUE

Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

KFOR granted access inside Oklahoma’s Public Health Lab

Following months of reporting on the state’s public health lab, on everything from concerns about newborn screenings to questions around the state’s pandemic response and COVID variant testing, KFOR was granted access inside the Stillwater lab for a tour, along with an interview with the state’s health commissioner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health Department
news9.com

Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit

As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like. The state auditor's office said it would be inappropriate to comment during an ongoing investigation, so News On 6 spoke with Oklahoma’s previous state auditor to learn more about the process. Jones served as the State Auditor while Mary Fallin was governor from 2011 to 2019. He said getting an audit request directly from the governor does not happen often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Parents riled up after Edmond schools crack down on transfers

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond schools are cracking down on transfers, and parents are fired up. Families say they’re fighting for consistency, and they want their children to go to the same schools they’ve been attending. But Edmond Public Schools wants all students to be in their neighborhood schools.
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy