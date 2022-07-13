Todd Bennett named Deer Valley President and Chief Operating Officer

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — The Alterra Mountain Company announced Todd Bennett as the new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Deer Valley Resort this morning. Bennett will assume the position on August 1, 2022.

Alterra Mountain Company purchased Deer Valley Resort in August 2017 and owns multiple ski resorts throughout the west, including Mammoth Mountain and the Steamboat ski resort .

“Deer Valley is a beloved and revered destination with a legacy of service to its employees and guests. Todd is the natural leader to be at the helm of bringing Deer Valley into its next era while honoring the legacy of this special place,” said Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Todd has an impressive background in developing and leading guest-centric teams by focusing on the overall employee experience and culture. His vision to blend legendary experiences only found at Deer Valley, with new and innovated offerings ahead, plus his love of the mountains, is an ideal match for a resort that is committed to setting the bar for excellence in guest service.”

Bennett began his career in the ski industry in 1999 in Colorado, spending several years at Vail Mountain overseeing resort operations, staffing, and guest relations. Todd’s passion for skiing and the outdoors led him to co-found an artist-focused outdoor media company. Open Road Ski Company , a direct-to-consumer publishing business, works closely with legendary ski map artist James Niehues, which led to The Man Behind the Maps, one of the best-selling ski books of all time.

Most recently, Bennett has been working for the Walt Disney Company , serving as executive director of product. In that role, Bennett led a team of executives and planners charged with growing and optimizing the merchandise, food and beverage, space planning, and the digital guest experience at the Disneyland Resort in California.

As President and COO, Todd will oversee Deer Valley’s daily operations and prioritize enhancing the guest experience to reinvigorate the “Deer Valley Difference.” This hiring comes a little over a year after Alterra Mountain Company announced a $207M investment in capital improvements throughout its resorts.

Bennett will most likely be in charge of the improvements to Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge and base area, which will see a complete revision to create a premier base area experience for guests.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring my experience in destination operations and service to Deer Valley and contribute to the ‘Deer Valley Difference’ that makes this place so special,” said Todd Bennett, Deer Valley Resort’s new President, and COO. “I have long loved the mountains and the history of the ski industry and am honored to be joining this community and be a part of its future.”

