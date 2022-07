Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement in reaction to the latest inflation numbers released for June. “President Biden, you can run, but you cannot hide from Bidenflation. Our inflation problems are all made worse by bad Democrat economic policy. We could ease people’s inflation pain at the pump and lower the cost of all goods with easy solutions like suspending the gas tax.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO