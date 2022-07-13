ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah prosecutors file second rape charge against Alahverdian

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors in Utah have filed a second rape charge against Nicholas Alahverdian, a fugitive who also goes by the name of Nicholas Rossi. Prosecutors allege the sexual assault happened in late 2008, according to court documents. A no-bail warrant...

