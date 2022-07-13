Utah prosecutors file second rape charge against Alahverdian
Prosecutors in Utah have filed a second rape charge against Nicholas Alahverdian, a fugitive who also goes by the name of Nicholas Rossi. Prosecutors allege the sexual assault happened in late 2008, according to court documents. A no-bail warrant...
An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday for raping a 10-year-old girl who became a central figure in the debate over abortion rights after she reportedly traveled to Indiana to have an abortion when Ohio outlawed the procedure last month. Arrest records and court records viewed by The Daily Beast confirm...
Utah authorities on Wednesday identified the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead 24 years ago wrapped in a carpet and tied with a rope. Lina Reyes Geddes was shot in the head and found on April 20, 1998 along Highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Garfield County, Utah. She was found covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.
Authorities have named a suspect in the disappearance of Utah teen farmer Dylan Rounds. James Brenner, 58, is in custody at the Weber County Jail on unrelated federal firearm charges, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department. "When Dylan Rounds was not located early on in the search effort,...
An explosive inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence in Australia has thrown further damning light over the misconduct of Queensland’s state police service, which has been rocked by allegations of rampant sexism in recent weeks. A serving Queensland police officer, who cannot be named for legal...
THREE people are found dead inside a home in what police believe to be a murder-suicide. The gruesome scene unfolded at a home in central Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Monday morning. Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family that a man from Tucson came to a home and...
BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
A FORMER Days of our Lives actress accused of paying a hitman to murder her mother-in-law is "completely innocent", according to one friend. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Missouri, was arrested in March after an ex-friend is believed to have informed cops about the alleged plot. She was said to have...
Rusty French, who is now facing charges in the death of Pamela Rae Martinez, allegedly admitted being the man in the photo taken just minutes before Martinez's death but said he blacked out and didn't remember what happened after that. An Arizona grandmother and food delivery driver used her final...
A Florida woman says that her husband tried to show her videos of her slain parents’ bodies after he allegedly beat them to death. Guillermo Silva, 57, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of the elderly couple, who were found July 2 at the family’s home near West Palm Beach.
THE body of a missing woman found buried in a barn may have been dumped there by her uncle and his girlfriend, investigators believe. Jessi Wilfong, 21, had been at the home Lawrence Schanda and his 59-year-old girlfriend Teresa Baumgartner in Millersville, Missouri, about 100 miles from St Louis. Surveillance...
A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
State troopers stand outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) A mother who took action to help rescue her children from the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas tells local news station News4SanAntonio that she is regularly being harassed by local police officers.
Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old who struck off on his own as a farmer in rural Utah, has been missing for almost a month after police found his boots and grain truck abandoned 5 miles from his camper in Lucin. The circumstances of his disappearance appear suspicious: Rounds' mother suspects foul...
Cherokee Brodersen was on the way to a show in Salt Lake City, Utah, when a total stranger sidled up to her and obnoxiously asked for a date. The interior designer tried to ignore him, which seemed to set him off. “He held the gun up to my chest and...
Three people have been arrested in a severe child abuse investigation that police say included a stabbing, burning and beatings inflicted on two boys the trio was supposed to be looking after. Laurie Ann Hackett, 32, Randee Coon, 23, and Kerri Pavlica, 52, were each booked into the Salt Lake...
A doctor who provided a 10-year-old rape victim with an abortion became a focus of GOP attacks. The doctor's attorney said she might sue Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita over a Fox interview. Rokita suggested she broke rules on reporting the procedure to state officials. She did not. The doctor...
A top Capitol Police officer warned a federal court Tuesday that requests by a Jan. 6 defendant to take measurements in non-public areas of the Capitol could compromise the building and expose some of the newer undisclosed efforts to protect Congress since the insurrection. “Permitting him to measure distances from...
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Police say a man in Utah admitted to murdering one man and attempting to murder another because a “higher power” instructed him to “purge” the cities. Police arrested Christian Francis Taele, 28, on Saturday after learning that a man had been beaten and hanged, according to a probable cause statement. Officers said they found the unnamed 23-year-old victim hanging from a piece of workout machinery by his neck in Ogden. According to police, Taele admitted to law enforcement that he killed 49-year-old Ryan Hooley, who was found dead on Friday in a neighboring county, and tried to kill the 23-year-old, whom he said was a stranger. The 23-year-old remains in critical condition. According to police, the attacks were unprovoked, and an affidavit specified that Taele said “he feels no remorse for the killings.” Taele remains in jail.
