Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen have been married for well over a decade now, and seemingly live a pretty charmed life with their kids. Sometimes it can be the charmed part of their life that worries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player when it comes to raising his little ones though. The NFL star recently was asked if it’s ever difficult to keep his kids “grounded” and he shared the “hardest part” of raising his kids when money and fame come into play. It’s a take that’s not relatable for most of us, but it is really honest.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO