Jackson, MS

Suspect in custody for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Capitol Street and West Street on Wednesday, July 13.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirmed one person was arrested. The suspect has not been identified.

Anita Million
2d ago

Bank robberies, 3 or 5 shootings a day and extreme violence is taking over Jackson Mississippi and the National Guard needs to be called in to stop this violence. The streets are littered with garbage and raw sewage and endless amounts of rage and violence and Jackson needs help from the armed forces to get our Capitol back in working order.

