Suspect in custody for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery.
The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Capitol Street and West Street on Wednesday, July 13.
Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirmed one person was arrested. The suspect has not been identified.
