The Kansas City Royals will be shorthanded during their trip to Toronto. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny confirmed on Wednesday that 10 players will not travel with the team to Toronto for their four-game series against the Blue Jays due to the Canadian government's vaccine mandate. Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO