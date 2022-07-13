Remnants of tropical low bring moisture and rain tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The remnants of a tropical low is continuing to provide a tropical air mass in our area, moving in extra moisture for the next upcoming days. In addition, a cold front will push down from the north, but stall out before it reaches our area, adding extra lift for rain.

Our chance of showers today continues overnight and will start up early tomorrow. The storms tomorrow have the potential to have heavy rain and lightning.

After Thursday, our rain chances will decrease slightly for Friday. By the weekend, we will only see a stray storm in the afternoon, so your outdoor plans won’t be washed out.

Because of all the rain, our temperature will remain below average, with temperatures in the upper 80s slowly warming back up to the 90s by mid-next week.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern

