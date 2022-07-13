ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Cushman & Wakefield squirms out of Trump sanctions

By Cailley LaPara
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manhattan judge has let Cushman & Wakefield off the hook — for now — after the firm was held in contempt of court last week for failing to provide some documents relating to its years of business with the Trump Organization. As part of a three-year...

therealdeal.com



 

CBS News

Judge clears Trump of contempt in New York attorney general's fraud investigation

A New York judge ruled Wednesday that Donald Trump is no longer in contempt for failing to turn over documents demanded in a subpoena by the state's attorney general. The former president's April 25 contempt finding came after he contested a December subpoena seeking records related to his personal finances and the financing of several properties. Trump claimed he had no material that was responsive to the subpoena, leading to demands by the judge and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James that his attorneys provide detailed explanations of how they conducted their search.
POTUS
CBS New York

Trump property appraiser held in contempt in NY civil probe

NEW YORK — A company that has performed appraisals on some of Donald Trump's most prized properties has been held in contempt of court for missing a deadline to turn over documents in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the former president's business practices.Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron said late Tuesday that real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield had shown a "willful failure" to comply with Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, which sought records on Trump properties including a suburban Seven Springs Estate, Wall Street office building, Chicago skyscraper and Los Angeles golf course.Engoron ordered Cushman & Wakefield...
POTUS
Government
Business
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
The Atlantic

The DOJ Must Prosecute Trump

After seven hearings held by the January 6 committee thus far this summer, doubts as to who is responsible have been resolved. The evidence is now overwhelming that Donald Trump was the driving force behind a massive criminal conspiracy to interfere with the official January 6 congressional proceeding and to defraud the United States of a fair election outcome.
POTUS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
