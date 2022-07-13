ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men arrested, 1 juvenile male detained for firing gunshots in Pueblo

By James Gavato
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
After hearing gunshots around Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo on Tuesday night, Pueblo Police arrested 2 men and detained 1 juvenile.

According to Pueblo Police, officers heard the gunfire around 10 p.m., then saw a truck fleeing the area.

The truck was stopped near W. Evans Ave. and Arthur St. Police later determined that the suspects were shooting at a vehicle in that area.

Pueblo Police detained the three people inside the truck where they found firearms, spent shell casings, and live rounds in the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was 19-year-old Christopher Trujillo, the passenger was 18-year-old Elijah Martinez, and the person in the backseat was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male.

The Pueblo Police Department obtained information that the suspects were firing gunshots on Cleveland St. between Longwood and W. Abriendo Ave. Officers later recovered shotgun shells at that scene.

Trujillo and Martinez were arrested on charges of Attempted First Degree Assault, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

Charges for the juvenile were referred to the District Attorney. No injuries were reported from these shootings. Additional charges are pending at this time.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

