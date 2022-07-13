Public comments invited for El Paso County Road Safety Plan draft

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County has released its draft for the El Paso County Road Safety Plan, and is inviting the public to review it and provide their own comments.

The El Paso County Department of Public Works, county partners, residents, stakeholders, and the County's Road Safety Plan consultant developed the plan, which is designed to make 10 traffic locations safer.

The vision and mission of the plan is to reflect community values by working towards zero transportation-related deaths and reducing injuries.

El Paso County and its partners analyzed crash trends within the county to see where, how, and why crashes are happening. The county has identified 10 priority locations that need safety improvements, and education and enforcement priorities.

Below is a list of the 10 locations that were agreed on:

Intersection - Baptist Rd. / Jackson Creek Pkwy. / Struthers Rd.

Intersection - Burgess Rd. / Vollmer Rd.

Intersection - Meridian Rd. / Woodman Hills

Intersection - Ellicott Hwy. / Judge Orr Rd.

Intersection - Bradley Rd. / Wageman Dr.

Segment - Londonderry Dr.

Segment - Judge Orr Rd.

Segment - Palmer Park Blvd.

Segment - B St.

Segment - Academy Blvd.

The El Paso County Road Safety Plan draft is available online for public review until Aug. 12, 2022. The county encourages the community to review the draft, and provide their own public comments by emailing DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.

Following Aug. 12, the plan will be updated and presented to the Highway Advisory Commission and the Board of County Commissioners to be reviewed and voted on. The plan is expected to be finalized by Nov. 2022.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Road Safety Website.

_____

