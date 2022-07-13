ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Public comments invited for El Paso County Road Safety Plan draft

By James Gavato
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zNQb_0geesNve00

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County has released its draft for the El Paso County Road Safety Plan, and is inviting the public to review it and provide their own comments.

The El Paso County Department of Public Works, county partners, residents, stakeholders, and the County's Road Safety Plan consultant developed the plan, which is designed to make 10 traffic locations safer.

The vision and mission of the plan is to reflect community values by working towards zero transportation-related deaths and reducing injuries.

El Paso County and its partners analyzed crash trends within the county to see where, how, and why crashes are happening. The county has identified 10 priority locations that need safety improvements, and education and enforcement priorities.

Below is a list of the 10 locations that were agreed on:

  • Intersection - Baptist Rd. / Jackson Creek Pkwy. / Struthers Rd.
  • Intersection - Burgess Rd. / Vollmer Rd.
  • Intersection - Meridian Rd. / Woodman Hills
  • Intersection - Ellicott Hwy. / Judge Orr Rd.
  • Intersection - Bradley Rd. / Wageman Dr.
  • Segment - Londonderry Dr.
  • Segment - Judge Orr Rd.
  • Segment - Palmer Park Blvd.
  • Segment - B St.
  • Segment - Academy Blvd.

The El Paso County Road Safety Plan draft is available online for public review until Aug. 12, 2022. The county encourages the community to review the draft, and provide their own public comments by emailing DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.

Following Aug. 12, the plan will be updated and presented to the Highway Advisory Commission and the Board of County Commissioners to be reviewed and voted on. The plan is expected to be finalized by Nov. 2022.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Road Safety Website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Roybal protesters were at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Dozens of people showed up at the El Paso County Sherriff's Office (EPSO) Thursday night. They were protesting Sherriff candidate Joe Roybal. Roybal has been accused of bribing people to get on the ballot. A video from February shows Roybal at Drangonman's Gun Range where...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Public comment sought on Space Command HQ move

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper called on Coloradans to submit public comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. The comment period is open through August 12, 2022 as part of the U.S....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor defends proposed evacuation plan after community push back

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the past two months, dozens upon dozens of emails from concerned community members have flooded the inboxes of KRDO NewsChannel 13, Colorado Springs City Council members, and Mayor John Suthers concerning fire evacuation preparedness within the city. A majority of the emails possess the same messaging - "dismiss the The post Colorado Springs Mayor defends proposed evacuation plan after community push back appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Safety
Colorado Springs Independent

Two more die in El Paso County jail

The El Paso County jail reported two more deaths in the last week, bringing the death toll in the jail to 14 since January 2020. The most recent death: a female inmate who was found unresponsive at 9:16 p.m. July 3 in her assigned cell. Sheriff’s personnel and medical staff...
mountainjackpot.com

Welcome to the Wild West! Bizarre Crime Trend Assaults Teller County

Summertime in the Ute Pass is a time dominated by an invasion of bizarre, criminal incidents, based on past trends. Well, this summer season has proved to be no different as unusual crimes have commanded center stage attention during the months of June and July, including reports of a sexual assault on a child, a stolen police car, false law enforcement impersonation and a high-speed chase that exceeded 110 miles-per-hour.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Colorado State Parks: Lake Pueblo

This week we’re featuring Lake Pueblo State Park. Lake Pueblo is a large reservoir located just west of Pueblo, CO along the Arkansas River. The park features 60 miles of shoreline, marinas, hiking and biking trails, campgrounds, and more. Lake Pueblo was created when the Pueblo Dam was built...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

This Colorado county is among the richest in the US

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report ranks one Colorado county among the richest in the country. Five-year U.S. Census estimates show that 49 counties in the country have median household incomes higher than $100,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Of those, the top 15 are concentrated on the coasts among the areas of Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Fatal traffic accident victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a serious traffic accident. Officers on the scene found a tow truck with a car on its deck had crashed into an SUV that was trying to cross E. Pikes Peak Ave. During the crash, the tow truck struck the SUV in the driver’s side door and pushed the SUV east of the intersection before stopping.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy