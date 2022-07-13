28-year-old Kentucky man accused of posing as 19-year-old charged with several child sex-related crimes
FLOYD COUNTY — A 28-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky was recently arrested on several sex-related charges involving a 15-year-old girl.
On June 25, the parents of the 15-year-old contacted Indiana State Police to report a possible inappropriate relationship between their daughter and who they believed to be a 19-year-old man.Greenwood man charged, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping victim
An ISP trooper met with the parents and observed many exchanges between the man and the girl which were allegedly sexual in nature and alluded to the male attempting to meet with the daughter in secret, again.
On July 2, as a part of the investigation, an ISP trooper waited outside near the family’s residence in Floyd County. At approximately 11:30 p.m., the trooper stopped the suspect vehicle near the home.
The suspect, identified at 28-year-old Shawn C. Riedesel, via his Minnesota driver’s license, is believed to be currently residing in Louisville.
Riedesel was arrested at the time of the stop and transported to Floyd County Jail. He has been charged with the following:
- Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony
- Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony
- Child Exploitation – Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography – Level 6 Felony
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Class A Misdemeanor
