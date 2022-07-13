ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD releases video debriefing of June 13th police shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released body camera video of a shooting involving an officer on June 13th in the 6800 block of Lowry Street.

In the body cam video, the suspect appears to fire shots at two BPD officers and one of the officers fires at the suspect. BPD said neither the suspect or officers were hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened at 3:45 a.m. when officers received reports of a suspect brandishing a firearm at a gas station in the 2300 block of Panama Lane.

The suspect left and later led officers on a chase, said BPD.

After abandoning his vehicle in the 6800 block of Lowry Street, the suspect ran and fired shots at officers, said BPD.

One officer returned fire and the suspect was arrested, said BPD. The suspect and officers weren't injured.

Robert John Vaughn, 48, of Lake Isabella, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, an outstanding warrant for violation of post release community supervision terms, and other related charges.

SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING VIDEO DISTURBING. THE POLICE DEBRIEFING VIDEO CAN BE SEEN BELOW:

