ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Council committee debates additional funding for security at Kansas City's entertainment districts

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lY67p_0gees9ej00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Committee debated Wednesday whether to use interest earned from American Rescue Plan money to beef up security at the city’s entertainment districts.

The resolution would direct roughly $232,200 of revenue from ARP interest to support off-duty officer security for the Westport and Country Club Plaza entertainment districts.

The security would be performed by off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.

While the ordinance was first introduced on June 30, discussion comes with potentially increased urgency following a mass shooting this week at Ale House in Westport that left one person dead and five others, including an Ale House security guard, injured.

Additional security services for the 18th and Vine Jazz District had previously been allocated in the city’s budget.

“The presence of officers is a concerted effort to upgrade and streamline security options to better ensure the safety of the thousands of people visiting the entertainment districts on any given day or night during summer months,” a council committee document describing the effort reads.

The committee took no action on the resolution during Wednesday’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department presentation on entertainment districts is scheduled for the City Council’s Business Session Thursday afternoon.

The resolution would also direct roughly $519,000 of ARP interest to the RebuildKC project fund.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
abc17news.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Kansas City

ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Entertainment#Politics Local#City Council Committee#American#Arp#Country Club Plaza#Jackson County Sheriff#Ale House#Police Department
KSHB 41 Action News

KCMO leaders to implement strategy used in Omaha to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The busy basketball courts at Oak Park near East 44th Street and Agnes Avenue are a way Pat Clarke tries to keep the violence out of his neighborhood. "Especially when we witness kids 15, 16, 17 years old, walking around with guns on the inside of the shirts--that's how they carry them now," Pat Clarke, President of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTTS

Missouri Voters Asked To Decide Fight For Control Of K.C. Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A power struggle over control of the Kansas City’s police department is going before Missouri voters. In November, voters across the state will decide whether lawmakers have the authority to increase the minimum amount the city must pay its police force. Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMBC.com

Heated political issue affects Overland Park chocolatier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A heated political issue is now affecting an Overland Park business. Some customers recently complained about the store in an online review because of a sticker. Andre's Confiserie Suiesse has been in the Kansas City metro for 67 years. There are two locations with more...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
theraymorejournal.com

I-49 widening, dozens of Cass County transport projects receive state approval

It’s official. The I-49 widening project from 155th St. to North Cass Parkway is receiving funding from the state. On July 6, the Missouri Highway Transportation Commission approved the $10 billion Statewide Transportation Improves Program (STIP). The program includes the $71 million I-49 widening project. According to the city...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy