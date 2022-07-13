ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Current goalkeeper AD Franch named NWSL player of the week

By Nick Jacobs
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current goalkeeper AD Franch has been named the Week Ten NWSL player of the week. Franch had a late memorable save in the Current's 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on July 10.

The Salina, Kansas, native made a penalty kick save in the second half of extra time that secured the Currents' victory and also helped extend their unbeaten streak to six games.

Franch has a 74.1% success rate in over 900 minutes of play.

This is the first time Franch has been named player of week while a member on the Current. Franch will get a opportunity to continue her momentum when the Current host the OL Reign at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

