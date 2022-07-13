ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Summer is the Season to Visit Connecticut Finest Seafood Markets

By Large Dave
i95 ROCK
i95 ROCK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy the frozen farmed shrimp from Indonesia that the local market sells next to plant-based burgers, good for you. I'm at the point of my life that when I indulge, it's got to be the best, I don't care about the price. If I want fresh seafood,...

i95rock.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
Register Citizen

On the ‘Airbnb of boat rentals,’ CT captains list their boats by the hour

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Captain Morgan grew up boating in Newport, Mystic and Martha’s Vineyard, with a background in sail boats. However, as he got into power vessels, Morgan decided he wanted to pursue his captains’ license, which he received in 2018. A year later, he decided to share his love of being on the water and passion for boat knowledge and safety with others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

Lawn watering restrictions for much of CT

Planning on watering the lawn this weekend? Not so fast says Aquarion. The utility wants residents from 13 Connecticut towns to turn on the sprinklers no more than twice a week. And because of the stage two drought conditions in all eight Connecticut counties, everyone's going to have to sacrifice,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakville, CT
City
Southbury, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Southington, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut’s first pay-what-you-can restaurant opens in Hartford

HARTFORD — When renowned Connecticut chef Tyler Anderson was approached by a community group to help start a pay-what-you-can restaurant in the Parkville area, he admittedly thought it was crazy. On Thursday, though, Anderson stood outside the grand opening for Gather55, Connecticut’s first restaurant of its kind. “I’ve...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Fish#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Clams#New England#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
i95 ROCK

Make Sure You Check For Discolored Water Before Using it Danbury

I've been working outside over the past few weeks in the blazing sun, and as much as I thought that I was dehydrated, Connecticut as a whole is much worse off. We usually have a little stream that runs off the Still River behind the radio station on Federal Road here in Brookfield, it runs along Rt. 7, but, it's been completely dry for a few weeks now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Seafood
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Register Citizen

Comedian Mike Feeney roasts Connecticut in viral TikTok video

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Feeney might not be the first to take a swipe at the Nutmeg State, but the New York-based comedian has had a successful one this week on TikTok. In “Welcome to Connecticut,” Feeney takes down the state in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Connecticut

The Charles W. Morgan is being credited as the most historic landmark in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the 19th century whaling ship turned museum in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut. "This wooden whaling boat, anchored in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this fine summer weekend? From musicals to marathons, a Grand Prix to the Greater Hartford Shakespeare festival, there are plenty of events happening across the state to check out!. With summer comes the start of Connecticut's agricultural fairs! The 56th Annual North...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hundreds still without power in Connecticut day after storm

Hundreds in Connecticut were still without power Friday morning, hours after a storm drifted through the state. Eversource reported nearly 800 outages as of around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Most of the outages were in northern Connecticut, focused in Tolland and Windham counties where about 300 were without power in Columbia and 200 in Windham.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy