ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Free heart screenings for student-athletes in Fort Bend County

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – If you have a student that plays a sport or is just very active, you may want to schedule them for a FREE heart screening this month. Missouri City...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

The BEAR Back To School supply drive kicks off today, find out when and where you can donate

HOUSTON – Be A Resource for CPS kids has been serving at-risk and CPS involved children in the Greater Houston area for 25 years providing hope, help, and normalcy. Through its various programs, the BEAR community impact is priceless, providing more than 56,000 services each year. This includes its BEAR Necessities, Back to School, BEARing Gifts, and Heart Gallery programs.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sugar Land, TX
Health
City
Missouri City, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
Sugar Land, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Missouri City, TX
Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Young Hearts#Technical Center#12300 University Blvd#Sugar Land Fire Ems
Click2Houston.com

7 pit bulls maul 71-year-old to death in Fresno area, officials say

FRESNO, Texas – A 71-year-old man was mauled to death by several stray pit bulls Monday in the Fresno area, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan announced during Tuesday’s news conference. The family identified the victim as Freddy Garcia. The attack happened in the 4300 block of Mark...
FRESNO, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 15 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable living conditions’ in San Jacinto County, officials say

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Fifteen dogs were rescued from separate animal cruelty cases late last week in San Jacinto County, according to the Houston Humane Society. In a release, the shelter partnered with San Jacinto County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office to rescue 11 dogs from one home after they were found living in “deplorable living conditions,” outside with no food or water.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HEAT WARNING: How dangerous heat can affect children

HOUSTON – Although temperatures might not hit below 100 this week, doctors warn children can experience a heat stroke faster than adults. Gina Horton and her daughter, Lydia, in Cypress were playing at a park while temperatures were rising Monday. “She’s really pretty good with it. She’s a summer...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Ditch your car! All the fun ways to explore Galveston Island

GALVESTON – There are so many fun options to adventure without your SUV or minivan, so we’re helping you ditch your car and explore Galveston Island in a unique way. How about a slingshot? If you’re into thrills and dare to ride on these three-wheeled, open-aired road coasters, Galveston Slingshot Rentals is calling your name! Located off of the Gulf Freeway and 61st Street, Galveston Slingshot Rentals rent out fun! Choose from an array of latest edition slingshots, Jeeps, and scooters. They’re the only slingshot rental company on Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gun rights advocates believe more citizens should be trained to use guns for self-defense during crimes after Indiana shooting

HOUSTON – Gun rights advocate, CJ Grisham said two separate incidents over a thousand miles apart are proof the “good guy with a gun” trope is true. “It’s a big decision to point a gun at another human being, whether you’re a good guy or a bad guy, and whether you do it for the right reasons or wrong reasons, it’s still a very big decision,” said Grisham, president and founder of Open Carry Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy