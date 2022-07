We talk a lot in the media about watchdog journalism, about asking government leaders hard questions and shining a spotlight on what they do. A lot of it shows up in stories we write, like the many we have had about the $66 million in slush funds secretly created by Cuyahoga County Council, but some of it is just part of the reporting process and is never seen by readers.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO