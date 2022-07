St. Albans, VT — There will now be more support for the homeless in Northwest Vermont, as the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has announced that they are taking over operations of Samaritan House and Tim’s House, both are emergency shelter organizations. The number of people experiencing homelessness has risen exponentially over the past two years and about 18 months ago, the Samaritan House approached the Office of Economic Opportunity for support during the increased demand for emergency shelter. On July 1, the Samaritan House officially became part of the CVOEO.

