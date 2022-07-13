ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man charged in alleged hate-fueled assault in Rockefeller Center

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URJki_0geerKJg00

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 40-year-old New Yorker accused of a hate-fueled attack on two women inside a Manhattan subway station is now charged with two counts each of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Derrick Johnson’s indictment Wednesday. Johnson is accused of attacking two Asian women inside of the Rockefeller Center subway station while shouting racial slurs at them.

Bragg said all straphangers of all backgrounds “deserve safety when they travel.”

“The rise of bias-driven crimes is unacceptable. We are expanding our Office’s Hate Crimes Unit to enhance these prosecutions while increasing community engagement and other preventative measures,” Bragg said.

According to court documents and statements, Johnson threw an unknown liquid at the two women as they entered the station. He then allegedly spit on one of them and screamed offensive remarks including “I don’t know why you’re here.”

Johnson then allegedly “charged at one of the women, causing her to fall to the ground,” according to officials. She sustained bruising to her arms and legs, as well as pain and swelling to her head and jaw.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Bronx woman charged with killing her mother

A Bronx woman has been busted for killing her mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said Saturday. Charlene Novoa, 26, was arrested shortly after her mom, Slima Garcia, 66, was found dead inside their Park Ave. apartment near Yankee Stadium in Concourse Village about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Garcia was face down on the floor with two deep gashes to her forehead, police ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn man beaten, robbed in front of 5-year-old son

NEW YORK -- Several men brutally beat and robbed a Brooklyn father in broad daylight. The man's 5-year-old son saw the attack from the back seat of their car. There are a lot of questions about why the man was targeted, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. Grainy surveillance video shows at least three people outside the driver's side of a car, followed by punches being thrown through the window. "This is ridiculous. Right in my block," Linda Rollins said. The victim sitting behind the wheel was Crown Heights community activist Yosef Hershkop, according to friends. His 5-year-old son was in the back seat. "Their fists...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx burning car deaths: What happened to Jesse Parrilla, Nikki Huang

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two months after two 22-year-old friends were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx, questions continue to swirl around what happened the night of their tragic demise. Jesse Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Nikki Huang was fatally struck in the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockefeller Center#Hate Crime#Subway#Violent Crime#New Yorker#Asian#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

2 injured in shooting near children in Queens: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – Two people were shot in Queens Friday evening, including a woman who had two children with her when shots rang out, police said. The shooting happened in Far Rockaway on Mott Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Someone opened fire from an SUV, hitting a 28-year-old woman in the chest and a 44-year-old man in the arm, NYPD officials said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Florida woman indicted in NYC hate crime attack on Asian women

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Florida woman was indicted Thursday for allegedly pepper-spraying four women of Asian descent in the Meatpacking District while asking why they didn’t “go back to [their] country,” according to authorities. Madeline Barker, 47, is charged in New York State Supreme Court with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
riverdalepress.com

Police arrest three in fatal Heights beating

The New York Police Department has arrested three suspects wanted for beating a Kingsbridge Heights resident to death during a robbery in late June. Nickoles Rodriguez, 24, Kelvin O’Brien, 21, and Yean Santiago, 19, were arrested over a two-day span last Friday and Saturday by 50th Precinct officers. They all face several murder and robbery charges related to the attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An attacker followed a man from a train onto a subway platform, then stabbed the man in the stomach on Thursday, police said. The 62-year-old victim was on a train with the suspect near the Broadway and West 72nd Street station, officials said. The suspect got agitated without provocation, followed the victim off of the train and attacked around 5:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Commuters react to violent subway attack

Riders are anxious after a 62-year-old man was attacked in the subway system Thursday. New York matchmaker weighs in on old-fashioned dating …. Travel psychic offers advice for booking vacations. Two-ingredient peanut butter cookies. Paterson police crack down on quality-of-life crimes. Hempstead official talks shark patrol amid LI encounters. Families...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: Man tries to snatch French Bulldog in Financial District

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A would-be thief was caught on video attempting to steal a woman’s dog as she walked into a Manhattan office building. The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. on June 21, police said Thursday. The suspect followed the woman and the dog into the building. On surveillance video, the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman fatally stabbed, husband arrested in murder: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy