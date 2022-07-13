Man charged in alleged hate-fueled assault in Rockefeller Center

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 40-year-old New Yorker accused of a hate-fueled attack on two women inside a Manhattan subway station is now charged with two counts each of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Derrick Johnson’s indictment Wednesday. Johnson is accused of attacking two Asian women inside of the Rockefeller Center subway station while shouting racial slurs at them.

Bragg said all straphangers of all backgrounds “deserve safety when they travel.”

“The rise of bias-driven crimes is unacceptable. We are expanding our Office’s Hate Crimes Unit to enhance these prosecutions while increasing community engagement and other preventative measures,” Bragg said.

According to court documents and statements, Johnson threw an unknown liquid at the two women as they entered the station. He then allegedly spit on one of them and screamed offensive remarks including “I don’t know why you’re here.”

Johnson then allegedly “charged at one of the women, causing her to fall to the ground,” according to officials. She sustained bruising to her arms and legs, as well as pain and swelling to her head and jaw.

