2020 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary and Baking Arts. 2019 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary Arts. Sometimes a dish needs to simmer, to let the essence of the herbs diffuse and the flavor of the meat infuse the vegetables. Alone, the ingredients might not seem compatible, but once they’re left to absorb into one another, meld perfectly.

QUEENSBURY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO