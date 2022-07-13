Reba McEntire tour kicks off this fall

(WTAJ) – Reba McEntire is launching a 17-city Arena tour this fall.

Starting in October the star will begin her tour in Lafayette, Los Angeles. While she may not be playing in Pennsylvania, some of her scheduled locations are within driving distance. You can catch her in Columbus, Ohio, or Charlestown West Virginia. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 13.

Live Concert Locations and Dates:

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information, you can check out Reba’s Website . To buy tickets click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.