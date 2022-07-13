Reba McEntire tour kicks off this fall
(WTAJ) – Reba McEntire is launching a 17-city Arena tour this fall.
Starting in October the star will begin her tour in Lafayette, Los Angeles. While she may not be playing in Pennsylvania, some of her scheduled locations are within driving distance. You can catch her in Columbus, Ohio, or Charlestown West Virginia. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 13.Bruce Springsteen’s tour coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2023
Live Concert Locations and Dates:
- October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
- October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
- October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
- November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
- November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
For more information, you can check out Reba's Website . To buy tickets click here .
