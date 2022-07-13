ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

By TJ Leverentz
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...

KROC News

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
CBS Minnesota

Passenger killed in southern Minn. crash when motorcyclist swerves to miss deer

HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Man Arrested For Stealing Enclosed Trailer in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kellogg man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an enclosed utility trailer in Rochester. Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the 4800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 9:10 p.m. to the report of the stolen trailer. The victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, had photos that gave a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the stolen trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Scam Costs Rochester Woman $33,000

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Rochester Police
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details on the wreck. The report indicates that all three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate just after 2:00 p.m near mile marker two....
MOORHEAD, MN
KIMT

Vehicular homicide charge filed over deadly collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a homicide charge over a fatal collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 20 of Rochester, is accused of criminal vehicular homicide. The Rochester Police Department says Kwel was driving south on East Circle Drive NE just before 1:30 pm on April 11. According to witness statements, Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before he lost control, went through the median, and crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Buy Nothing Rochester free garage sale

(ABC 6 News) - For the past five years the Buy Nothing Rochester group has organized free garage sales in the community. In partnership with Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church they hosted another free garage sale Saturday. Buy Nothing Rochester started in the Veldhusen family's garage to take the stress of money off peoples minds during the holiday shopping season. But it has now gotten so big that the free garage sale needed to move elsewhere.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Teen arrested, gun seized after Wednesday night argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is arrested and a loaded gun is seized after an alert police officer investigates a Wednesday night argument. The Rochester Police Department says an officer was parked in the lot of the 41st Street NW fire station by The Gates of Rochester when he heard people arguing in the Gates parking lot around 11 pm. The officer says during a loud dispute between two groups of people he heard the word “gun” mentioned and other statements that made him believe a firearm was involved.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Animal cruelty charge upgraded to felony in Rochester case

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman's charge of gross misdemeanor mistreatment/torture of an animal has been upgraded to a felony charge ahead of her Thursday court appearance. Angela Fawn Spears will appear in Olmsted County Court on burglary, damage to property, drug possession and animal torture charges after allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing the owners' cat.
KEYC

Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers

After two years off, the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums event is back. 252 Minnesota State athletes signed NIL deals in first year. In year one of the “NIL Era” at Minnesota State, 252 student-athletes reported individual NIL deals, with an average value of over $65 per transaction. City...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

St. Patrick Flexes Muscles in Faribault

The St. Patrick Irish scored 5 runs off two home runs on their way to a 11-2 victory over the Faribault Lakers this afternoon. The Irish proved their depth with some normal starters not in attendance. They have run away with the DRS League. Only two losses, one of them was to Faribault at Bonin Field.
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

