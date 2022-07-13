Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...krforadio.com
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0