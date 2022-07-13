Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is arrested and a loaded gun is seized after an alert police officer investigates a Wednesday night argument. The Rochester Police Department says an officer was parked in the lot of the 41st Street NW fire station by The Gates of Rochester when he heard people arguing in the Gates parking lot around 11 pm. The officer says during a loud dispute between two groups of people he heard the word “gun” mentioned and other statements that made him believe a firearm was involved.

