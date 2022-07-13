British Open 2022: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler flying under the radar at St. Andrews

The 150th Open - Previews ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays a shot from the bunker during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 13, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is in perhaps the best possible spot heading into this week at St. Andrews.

The world’s top ranked golfer doesn’t feel like anybody is paying attention to him at the British Open.

"I don't feel like there's any extra attention on me. I haven't read much, but I would assume not everybody's picking me to win this week, just stuff like that," he said on Wednesday. "I don't think I was the favorite maybe going into the Masters. I'm not sure if I've been the favorite maybe going into any tournaments. "That may not be the true perception. That's just mine, but I don't read a ton of stuff. So for me I don't really feel like whatever being No. 1 would be."

It’s hard to beat that.

Scheffler has been on a tear this season, which is undoubtedly his breakout year in golf.

He’s already won four times, starting with his inaugural win at the WM Phoenix Open. He then won three times in four starts, culminating in his win at The Masters in April, and quickly claimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but that was just his third missed cut of the season. He was T13 at the Travelers Championship just before, and he finished T2 at the U.S. Open in June.

Despite his success, however, Scheffler insists he doesn't feel any different this week.

"I'm showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament," he said. "Being the home of golf and The Open Championship definitely amplifies things a bit, but that's across the board. I don't think it matters if I'm No. 1 in the world or No. 50 in the world, I want to win this tournament as bad or more than anybody out here."

Scheffler is listed at +2,000 on BetMGM to win the British Open, slightly behind favorite Rory McIlroy. He finished T8 last year in his debut at Royal St. George's.

"I kind of enjoy this style of golf," Scheffler said. "It's definitely different than what I'm used to, but with how firm everything is, you have to have such good control of your ball, and I feel like that's a skill of mine is being able to hit all different kinds of shots … I think that's one of the special things about this golf course. It's so simple, but it's really fun to play. No matter the conditions, I'm going to go out there and have a good time just hitting all kinds of weird shots."

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/british-open-2022-no-1-scottie-scheffler-flying-under-the-radar-at-st-andrews-211247856.html