ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Five Florida sheriffs pay homage to Clay High School

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF6yV_0geeqKLt00
Sheriff's who graduated from Clay High School From left to right: Rick Beseler, Jennings Murrhee, Michelle Cook, Wayne Ivey and Scott Lancaster. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Five Florida sheriffs gathered on Wednesday to reflect on their time at Clay High School.

Sheriffs Jennings Murrhee, Scott Lancaster, Rick Beseler, Wayne Ivey and Michelle Cook celebrated the rarity of graduating from the same high school at different times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Murrhee graduated in 1942 and served as sheriff of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office from 1964-1988. Beseler and Lancaster both graduated in 1972 and went on to become sheriffs at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Ivey graduated in 1980 and became sheriff of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2013.

Cook is the current sheriff of Clay County Sheriff’s Office and graduated in 1987.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

Peter Griffin
2d ago

fitness requirements should be mandatory for even elected Sheriffs positions. Lead by example not the buffet line.

Reply
3
Related
Action News Jax

Breakfast with the chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Chief Gerald Butler has accepted an invitation from Kountry Korner Restaurant to host 2022′s second quarterly Breakfast with the Chief. Lake City Police Department has organized a complimentary breakfast for community members to have an informative discussion, and community forum on neighborhood issues. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Clay County, FL
Education
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Clay High School
Action News Jax

Florida deputies arrest man with 70 felony charges after alleged crime spree

BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies in northeast Florida arrested a man who has been charged with 70 felonies since 2004, accusing him of orchestrating a multi-state crime spree. Stephen Antwon Johnson, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information, three counts of petit theft, one count of violation of community control and having an attached license tag that was not assigned, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Leadership changes at the Gainesville Police Department

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville has a new police chief and the former chief is being moved to a new position. Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry announced Acting Chief Lonnie Scott will officially become the Gainesville Police Department’s next police chief starting July 25. Former Chief...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy