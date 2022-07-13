Five Florida sheriffs pay homage to Clay High School

Sheriff's who graduated from Clay High School From left to right: Rick Beseler, Jennings Murrhee, Michelle Cook, Wayne Ivey and Scott Lancaster. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Five Florida sheriffs gathered on Wednesday to reflect on their time at Clay High School.

Sheriffs Jennings Murrhee, Scott Lancaster, Rick Beseler, Wayne Ivey and Michelle Cook celebrated the rarity of graduating from the same high school at different times.

Murrhee graduated in 1942 and served as sheriff of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office from 1964-1988. Beseler and Lancaster both graduated in 1972 and went on to become sheriffs at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Ivey graduated in 1980 and became sheriff of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2013.

Cook is the current sheriff of Clay County Sheriff’s Office and graduated in 1987.

