Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night....krforadio.com
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night....krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0