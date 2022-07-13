ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Translation

 4 days ago

You're listening to ROUGH TRANSLATION from NPR. It was the fall of 2010 when Jess Graham started to upend her life. She left her abusive partner, took her 10-year-old daughter and hit the road in her new tractor trailer. JESS GRAHAM: I'm going to go somewhere else. And I'm...

NPR

Hannah Marks' road trip film follows a familiar path — with a few unexpected exits

MIA ISAAC: (As Wally Park) You're not going to like the way this story ends, but I think you're going to like this story. SHAPIRO: That's Wally, a teenager played by Mia Isaac. She's on a cross-country road trip with her dad, Max, played by John Cho. Max is a single father, and he's keeping a secret about his debilitating headaches. The movie has some familiar set pieces from other road trip films - big font letters announcing each state as the old clunker crosses borders. And there are also some moments that are not typical road trip stuff.
MOVIES
NPR

Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy

If you like chill background music while you're working or studying and you're of a certain age, you've probably already met Lofi Girl. (SOUNDBITE OF YOUNG KOREAN SONG, "5AM") SHAPIRO: She's a teenage cartoon girl wearing large headphones as she hunches over a softly lit desk. She scribbles in a notebook. To her side, a striped orange cat gazes out on a beige cityscape.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing

This week, the list of the 2022 Emmy nominations dropped, hundreds of couples celebrated love, and Paul Rudd — in Ant-Man fashion — made a bullied kid feel big. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
TV SERIES
NPR

Texans are cranking the AC, prompting worries about the state's power grid

Texas is sweltering through a weeks-long heat wave that is testing the reliability of the state's isolated power grid, which experienced a disastrous outage in February 2021. Texas has been enduring a profound heat wave for the last six weeks. The state has posted triple-digit numbers north to south, east to west. As NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, forecasts look just as bad or worse, and there is ever-present anxiety about how the state's power grid will hold up.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Bulletproof safety pods for schools draw the internet's ire. An expert weighs in

America's schools can install "safety pods" at a cost of $15,000 to $30,000 per typical classroom. The pods are National Safety Shelters' answer to school shootings and extreme weather. "The pods were originally manufactured as tornado shelters for schools located in 'tornado alley' which now encompasses roughly one third of...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Music moment: Ne-Yo

Music writer Keithan Samuels discusses singer-songwriter Ne-Yo's latest album, Self Explanatory. And finally today, new music from singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. He has a new album out, his first since 2018. It's called "Self Explanatory." We wanted to hear more about the album, so we called music writer Keithan Samuels. He's the editor-in-chief of Rated R&B. And we asked about a few standout tracks.
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

Movies you missed: 'The Big Lebowski'

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. It's time now for Movies You Missed. CUBA GOODING JR: (As Rod Tidwell) Show me the money. ROBERT DE NIRO: (As Travis Bickle) You talking to me?
ERIE, CO
NPR

K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

A surge in passengers combined with a pilot and flight attendant shortage has created havoc at airports. NPR's Michel Martin asks Benet Wilson at The Points Guy for tips on flying this summer. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your...
LIFESTYLE
NPR

Austin news outlets release the entire security camera footage from Uvalde shooting

Seventy-seven minutes - that's how long it took police in Uvalde, Texas, to act when an armed man entered the Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The Austin American-Statesman, in partnership with KVUE TV, obtained the full video from security cameras in the school hallway. They decided to present it to the public for full view. That video captures exactly what happened and what didn't in the school's hallways during that period of time. And the decision to publish and broadcast has sparked a ferocious backlash from relatives and a debate among journalists. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

CAROL: Hi. This is Carol (ph) in Milan, Italy. CAROL: We were supposed to leave... CAROL: ...Ten days ago, but we got stopped at the airport because of positive COVID tests. CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Oh. CAROL: So my 26-year-old daughter and I spent nine days sharing a room... KEITH: Oh.
POLITICS
NPR

A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter

Over and over again in recent weeks, Americans have faced the horrifying reality of gun violence, especially mass shootings involving weapons of war. Those terrible events have drawn visits from top officials and the attention of journalists from around the world. But those events, awful as they are, represent only a fraction of the tens of thousands of deaths caused by guns in the U.S. To hear about the rest of them, increasingly, you have to follow somebody like Larry Calhoun. With the depletion of local news outlets in some places and the move away from police blotter reporting and others, the task of reporting on crime has been taken up by so-called citizen journalists like Larry Calhoun, who started listening to police scanners and tweeting out reports back in 2020 when his day job as a retail manager was sidelined by COVID stay-at-home orders. Now he's become a go-to source for local officials and even journalists who follow his Twitter handle, @DCRealTimeNews (ph), to the point that he's landed a part-time gig as a contributor for a local news station. We wanted to hear from Larry Calhoun about his work and his take on the country's surge in gun violence, so we asked him to take a break from monitoring his beat. And he's with us now. Larry, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
INTERNET
NPR

Some parents fear Uvalde schools' safety upgrades won't be ready by new school year

In Uvalde, Texas, the new school year is currently scheduled to begin next month, but many parents there are considering not sending their children back to class at all. The shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers has made them question whether any of the town's schools are safe. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
UVALDE, TX

