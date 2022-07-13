ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friant, CA

Farmers Who Helped Sink Friant-Kern Canal Reject Fee for Their Share of the Fix

By SJV Water
GV Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers in southern Tulare County have soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. Lois Henry. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to...

gvwire.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvpr.org

Tiny Valley community goes nearly 24 hours without water after its only well fails

A rural town in Tulare County went about 24 hours without running water after the only working well in the area gave out amid triple-digit heat. East Orosi is a rural community that’s home to about 624 residents, about 99% of whom are Latino. The town’s east water well shut off Tuesday afternoon, and didn’t power back on until 4 a.m. the next day. It went out again six hours later.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

High-Tech Energy Storage Facility Coming to Kern County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Energy storage facilities will be an important asset to help decarbonize the electrical grid and the California Energy Commission took a step forward Wednesday by ordering staff to begin the process of certifying a compressed-air energy storage facility in Kern County. Once built it will be one of the largest in the world.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore area beef plant approved | John Lindt

The Kings County Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a plan to build a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore along Highway 4. There was no opposition. Proposed by Sandridge Partners, approval of the project will enable the company to apply for funding offered by the federal government...
LEMOORE, CA
KTLA

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run. But those...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Friant, CA
Tulare County, CA
Industry
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Business
thesungazette.com

Tulare, Kings counties receive $33M to improve transit

SACRAMENTO – Tulare and Kings county residents will have more public transportation options in the next five years thanks to a more than $33 million grant from the state. On July 7, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) awarded $796.1 million to 23 projects across the state to expand transit, intercity rail services and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions in low-income communities.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Could Calwa Become Part of Fresno? Talks Are Underway

The community of Calwa could officially become part of the city of Fresno, says Mayor Jerry Dyer. “It would not be a financial benefit to us,” Dyer told the Government Affairs Council of the Fresno Chamber on Wednesday. “We would absorb it.”. While talks of annexing Calwa —...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for those who qualify

Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. CCLS wouldn’t be able to do the work they do without the help of generous community leaders, which is why they’re honoring them with the CCLS Champions of Justice Awards on Sep. 22. The banquest begins at 7:00 pm at the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust.
FRESNO, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower Sierra foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills and the Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Right#Water Wells#Water Year#Water Systems#Surface Water#Friant Water Authority#Eastern Tule Gsa
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers free upgrades to more households

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – More low-income households in Tulare County can now qualify for home assistance with updated guidelines from Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) for their Energy Savings Assistance program. As of July 1, more customers are now eligible for no-cost energy-saving home improvements through the Energy Savings...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water shut-offs to resume in Tulare next month

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – Water shut-offs are scheduled to resume in Tulare starting next month, according to a city announcement made Thursday. Officials say water shut-offs had been suspended following the state’s moratorium on water shut-offs due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting August 3, city officials say all past due balances more than 60 days delinquent will need to be paid to avoid any further shut-offs.
TULARE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Los Baños Enterprise

Correction: Former Merced County Sheriff and CA OES chief facing Fresno councilwoman in Assembly District 22 race

Publisher’s Note: In a June 15, 2022 article on our website and in the June 24th issue of the paper, we published information about the election results in Assembly District 22. However, following last year’s statewide redistricting, Los Banos is now located in Assembly District 27. Apologies for the mistake. That article has since been updated online with the following information:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Lindsay approves new approach to animal control

LINDSAY – Stray animals have been roaming the streets of Lindsay for years thanks to the lack of animal control, but plans to revamp their strategy are currently underway. During the June 28 Lindsay City Council meeting, Animal Control Officer Michael Carrasco presented a plan to improve operations in the city.
LINDSAY, CA
KGET

Thousands of Adventist patients could be forced to find a new provider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Ever Re-Open the Popular Airways Pool?

For decades, the Airways Pool offered a respite from Fresno’s sizzling summer heat to families from across the city. And while the city has built partnerships with local high schools since Airways’ closing in 2017, none of them comes close to offering the low-cost experience that Airways did.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening. It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a...
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy