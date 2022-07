Laura Harper began writing the script for a film about Rambo, her once-wild mustang who came from the Carracas Mesa. As she learned more about Rambo’s past, she found parallels between the horses and the evolution of New Mexico’s history, as well as her own life in the Southwest. The resulting film, “RAMBO of the Carracas Mesa,” ties together New Mexico history, wild horses, and everyday people to tell the story of the mustangs of San Juan County. This story is sponsored by Distil Beer Wine Spirits and SunRay Park & Casino

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO