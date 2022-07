HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the creation of seven new technology education programs at Connecticut’s public and private colleges and universities. The New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE) and the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF), in partnership with the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, awarded grants to seven business-higher education partnerships in Connecticut as part of an initiative to rapidly increase the competitiveness of the state’s postsecondary institutions and meet growing business demand for tech skills.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO