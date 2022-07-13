ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

New web series aims for homelessness solutions in Spokane

By Spokane Public Radio
 2 days ago

A group of current and former political, business and non-profit leaders have created a web series and podcast that’s aimed at solving chronic homelessness in Spokane. The series is hosted by Spokane’s former chief budget officer, who served under the city’s...

KREM2

Spokane neighborhood frustrated by mail delays

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane neighborhood is feeling frustration because of ongoing delays with their mail delivery. Terri Pederson has lived in the Muirfield neighborhood on the South Hill of Spokane for more than 30 years. She said mail deliveries have become more sporadic over the past few months.
SPOKANE, WA
Meet Us at the Market

Meet Spokane Public Radio at a farmer's market near you this summer!. We'll be in our community at farmer's markets throughout July and August. Stop by our booth to chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. You can also pick up Spokane Public Radio fans, window stickers and more.
SPOKANE, WA
Sheriff Ozzie for Wyoming governor?

(The Center Square) - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will end a local career in law enforcement on Dec. 31, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the badge. Knezovich,59, is returning to his home state of Wyoming at the start of January to spend a couple of weeks unwinding while rabbit hunting. Then he plans to start a new job.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Society
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cities consider renewing mask mandates despite lower case rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, some major cities are considering bringing back mask mandates, including some in Washington. It’s being discussed in King County, but there’s no official plans yet. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels are high in Spokane, the Spokane Regional Health District doesn’t plan on bringing back masks either.
SPOKANE, WA
In hopes of addressing housing crisis, Spokane considers legalizing denser development

Long time Cannon Hill resident Rosemary Small’s street looks like a collection of typical single-family homes. Grass yards with vegetables are growing next to century-old houses. She shares a garden with her next-door neighbors, who live in a stucco building that at first glance looks like a large home. It's actually an apartment complex with seven units.
FOX 28 Spokane

“We decided not to participate”: Salvation Army pulls out of Trent Shelter

Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:. “After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”. “The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs including The Way Out Bridge Housing Center, Family Emergency Safe Shelter, Stepping Stones Transitional Housing, Sally’s House for abused and neglected children (ages 2-12), and Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement facility for young people, ages 12 through 20. We welcome the hand-up from additional shelter services to help our most vulnerable neighbors.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hundreds attend abortion rights rally in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people rallied in support of abortion rights at Riverfront Park Wednesday afternoon. The “We Won’t Go Back” women’s march was held to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Protesters held signs and chanted “bans off our bodies” and “we will not go back,” among other chants. “I’m protesting for my daughter, because...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake water access to be closed for 24 hours

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake water access will be closed for one day starting Thursday, July 21. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the closure is needed to provide space for a contractor to complete warranty work to better seal chip sealing to the parking lot.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane mayor, council president spar over separation of powers

(The Center Square) – The growing tension between Spokane City Council majority and Mayor Nadine Woodward comes in part from differing interpretations of the separation of powers. The latest battle lines are being drawn over Woodward’s recent decision to move police out of a second-floor former nunnery and into...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. It is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide. Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was also...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane County sheriff candidate John Nowels talks crime, experience & gun control | The Tea with Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is just weeks away. This year, the Spokane County sheriff's seat is up for grabs. Three candidates are running to replace Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and we want to help you get to know them. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

