New web series aims for homelessness solutions in Spokane

Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:. “After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”. “The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs including The Way Out Bridge Housing Center, Family Emergency Safe Shelter, Stepping Stones Transitional Housing, Sally’s House for abused and neglected children (ages 2-12), and Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement facility for young people, ages 12 through 20. We welcome the hand-up from additional shelter services to help our most vulnerable neighbors.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO