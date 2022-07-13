ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Police looking for missing at-risk West Valley City man

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR8KV_0geeoiqH00
West Valley City Police

West Valley City police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old man who is potentially at risk.

Eduardo Jesus Lopez-Lopez was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt, he likely has a burgundy Adidas backpack with gray on the bottom. Eduardo frequently rides Trax.

Eduardo's family says he is autistic and unsafe being alone.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Valley City Police 801-840-4000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Warrant issued for woman charged with shooting 2 security guards

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Salt Lake woman accused of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City. Aaliyah M. Villagrana, 20, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting a gun causing injuries, second-degree felonies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy motel shooter identified as West Valley shooter

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a Sandy motel shooting has been identified as the individual allegedly responsible for a West Valley shooting that occurred at an earlier time. Semaj Davis, 24, is facing one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Davis’ crimes date back to July 10 […]
SANDY, UT
kpcw.org

Wanship man arrested in a drug bust; two children taken into custody by Utah Division of Child and Family Services

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to KPCW for more information as it becomes available. Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
WANSHIP, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
ABC4

Several cougar sightings reported in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Multiple residents in West Valley City have reported cougar sightings over the past couple of weeks. According to the West Valley City Police Department, residents have spotted cougars in the areas of:. 6000 West 3500 South. 4500 West 3080 South. 4400 South 3200 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Wvc
Gephardt Daily

Near-drownings tied to drug overdoses at Millcreek apartment complex, juveniles saved by cleaning lady who pulled them from pool

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers nearly drowned after overdosing while swimming at a Millcreek apartment complex Wednesday evening. “They were high on whatever they took, then overdosed while they were in the pool,” Unified Fire Authority Lt. Nate Lord said of the incident at the Riverbend Apartments at 845 W. Meadowbrook Expressway,
MILLCREEK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

Suspect wanted for burglarizing popular Sandy restaurant

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Sandy Police are searching for a woman who burglarized the Tin Roof Grill in Sandy, a popular local restaurant. Police say the burglary happened on Sunday, July 3 around 5 a.m. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. The suspect is described as a female […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After searching for the suspects for over a month, police have located two men believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in Ogden last month. Ogden Police says the investigation started in early June, when officers responded to the 100 Block of Patterson Street to the fatal shooting of a […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP investigates fatal crash on I-15 in Utah County

LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which happened Friday morning on southbound I-15 in Utah County. According to the UHP, the crash was reported at 9:39 a.m., after the driver of a Honda Civic plowed into the back of a semi truck parked in an emergency lane.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy