Governor DeWine declares state of emergency in Brown, Clermont counties

By Press release
 2 days ago
Damage to a home in Lake Lorelei caused by the EF1 tornado that ripped through the gated community in Brown County on July 6. Photo provided

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation today declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties due to the damaging conditions caused by last week’s severe summer storms and tornadoes that resulted in power outages and damages to homes and businesses.

“Brown and Clermont counties were hit with severe storms and three confirmed tornadoes that affected the life, health, safety, and welfare of many residents. We’re blessed that no one was killed in this storm, but it truly brings home to us how fragile life is, and how in one minute, the world can fundamentally change,” said Governor DeWine. “By declaring this state of emergency, we will ensure that Brown and Clermont counties continue to receive the state resources they need.”

The agency that has been called on to provide assistance is the Ohio Department of Transportation.

