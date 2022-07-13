ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Second man arrested in Georgia music festival shooting

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ijBi_0geemaqt00

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A second man has been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting that killed two people and caused a stampede at a Georgia music festival.

Boy found dead in Georgia cemetery in 1999 identified, mother charged with murder

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of East Dublin was arrested by U.S. marshals. He’s charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, using a gun in a crime and reckless conduct.

The shooting killed 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn. Both men were attending a Freaknik-themed music festival at the private Larry Mitchell Ballpark in Sandersville.

Fatal car accident leads to arrest of man, charged with driving under influence of meth

Washington County commissioners sued to shut down the park following the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Second man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Freaknik-themed party in Middle Georgia

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A second man has been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting that killed two people and caused a stampede at a Georgia music festival. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said Wednesday that Brian Keith Rozier, a 24-year-old East Dublin resident, was arrested by U.S. marshals. Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, using a gun in a crime and reckless conduct.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
East Dublin, GA
Washington County, GA
Crime & Safety
Sandersville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

One injured in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Parsons Crossing area of Washington County off of Bartow Road. According to a Facebook post, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot but a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with any information is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot in Washington County overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot overnight near Highway 242 and Parsons Crossing in Washington County. The man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lt....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Keith
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man named among nine arrested for drugs and guns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Middle Georgia man was one of nine people arrested as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation this month. 46-year-old Quentin Jashawn Putney of Wrightsville was arrested for possession of 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Second suspect wanted in murders at Sandersville ball park in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities have announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted for a double homicide in Sandersville. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, of East Dublin, is now in custody after being wanted since June. Rozier was arrested without incident by the...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Music Festival#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
13WMAZ

Man arrested and charged after May shooting at park in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a May shooting at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville. According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of east Dublin has been taken into custody by US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Investigators search for murder suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect in connection to an Aggravated Assault earlier this year. Investigators say on February 5, 42-year-old Eddie Thomas was shot during an altercation by 26-year-old Terrance Williams at a home on Bob White Road. Thomas was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta man found guilty in grisly murder of roommate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced Maurice Ladell Jenkins has been found guilty of Felony Murder after beating and shooting his roommate. In May of 2018, Joaquin Ruiz-Figueroa, the victim, got into an altercation with his roommates, Keith Andrew Kearney and Maurice Jenkins. Both Jenkins and Kearney savagely beat the victim […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
13WMAZ

Prosecutor resigns over Macon murder suspect's bond

MACON, Ga. — We have an update on Monday's story on an accused Macon murderer released from jail twice. In the previous story, 13WMAZ included a statement by the office of District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard saying they asked a judge last month not to grant bond for suspect Quindray Threatt.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, Burke County sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest, authorities said Wednesday. Stacey Welch, 38, is charged in connection with his disappearance and murder, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest comes soon...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy