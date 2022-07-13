Second man arrested in Georgia music festival shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A second man has been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting that killed two people and caused a stampede at a Georgia music festival.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of East Dublin was arrested by U.S. marshals. He’s charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, using a gun in a crime and reckless conduct.

The shooting killed 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn. Both men were attending a Freaknik-themed music festival at the private Larry Mitchell Ballpark in Sandersville.

Washington County commissioners sued to shut down the park following the shooting.

